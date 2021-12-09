Car fire outside Kilmarnock house 'caused extensive damage to the vehicle'

Police in Kilmarnock received reports of a Vauxhall Corsa which had been set alight outside an address on Barbieston Road at around 3.10am on Tuesday, December 7.

The fire was extinguished by Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the fire or who has information regarding the incident to contact them.

Detective McDaid of Kilmarnock Police Office said: “Luckily no one was injured as a result of this fire, however it has caused extensive damage to the vehicle.”

“This would appear to be an isolated incident and our enquiries are continuing to identify whoever is responsible. I would urge any witnesses or anyone with information that may assist our investigation to contact us through 101 with reference 0260 of 7 December. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

