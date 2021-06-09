A man has been sentenced after being found guilty of the rape of a young woman in Aberdeen.

Callum Duncan, 23, was found guilty of rape after a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh in April.
He has now been sentenced to eight years in prison for the rape that took place at Raeburn Place, Aberdeen in April 2019.
Detective Inspector Lesley Clark of the North East Public Protection Unit said: "Callum Duncan subjected a young woman to a violent, unprovoked and terrifying ordeal.
"It is due to her bravery throughout the police investigation and subsequent legal proceedings that he will now face the consequences of his appalling actions.
"Hopefully the bravery shown by the victim will give other individuals who have suffered abuse the strength to come forward and report crimes of this nature."
Rape Crisis Scotland: 08088 01 03 02
Scottish Women’s Aid: 0800 027 1234
Samaritans: 116 123