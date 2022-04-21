Buzzard shot in Fife woodland and left to die

The dead buzzard was found by a member of the public in the morning of Sunday, April 9, at Monimail, near Ladybank.

Detective Constable Ben Pacholek, wildlife crime liaison officer, said: “It is sad and disappointing to find this dead bird which would have suffered a lingering and agonising death after being deliberately shot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Buzzards are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and I am appealing to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the wooded area to get in touch.

“We reply on the public to help us tackle wildlife crime and I urge anyone in the local and wider community to come forward if they have any information about who may have been responsible.”Anyone who can assist the police with their enquiries should call 101, quoting incident number 2689 of Sunday, 9 April, 2022.

Police Scotland encourages anyone with information about wildlife crime to report it. This can be done via 101 or 999 if it is an emergency. More information on wildlife crime can be found on the Police Scotland website.