Here is your latest round-up of local crime, as reported by Police Scotland.

In the early hours of May 7 a window was smashed and items stolen from the close at 17 Store Lane, Rothesay.

On May 11, between 6pm and 11.30pm, damage was caused within the close at 70 High Street, Rothesay.

On May 16, sometime between 8pm and 9.30pm, damage was caused to a vehicle at Guildford Square car park, Rothesay.

Between May 13-16 a window was smashed at a property on Mountstuart Road, Rothesay.