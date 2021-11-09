The accident happened on Burnbank Road in Hamilton at around 6pm on November 5. A dark coloured SAAB collided with another car, carrying the five passengers, and then failed to stop.

The five people were taken to Hairmyres Hospital for treatment after being assessed at the scene.

Constable Alan Frame said: “We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and are keen to trace the driver of the car involved.

“I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident who may have any information that could assist us to get in touch.

“The area was busy at the time and I would also ask any motorists who have dashcam footage of the incident to get in touch.”

If you have any information you should contact 101 quoting incident number 3192 of November 5.

