Bulldog-type dog shot dead by armed Police Scotland officers in East Kilbride after attacking collie

Officers were called to the incident on Sunday morning
By Lucinda Cameron
Published 19th Feb 2024, 09:57 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 10:35 GMT
Police have shot dead a “dangerously out of control” bulldog-type dog that attacked a collie.

Three people sustained minor injuries during the incident in East Kilbride on Sunday morning.

Police were called to a report of a large bulldog-type dog attacking a collie dog on Mannering in the town at around 10.25am.

The incident happened on Sunday. Pic: Police ScotlandThe incident happened on Sunday. Pic: Police Scotland
The incident happened on Sunday. Pic: Police Scotland

Local officers attended and attempted to restrain the dog, which police described as “dangerously out of control”.

Armed officers went to the scene and the dog was shot dead.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the breed of dog and there will be a continued police presence in the area while enquiries continue.

“As with any firearm discharge, the circumstances of the incident will be referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).”

