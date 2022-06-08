Officers were called to the scene at Killermont Street, Glasgow around 12.15pm on Wednesday, 8 June, 2022.

The bus station was evacuated and a cordon was put in place.

Killermont Street, North Hanover Street and Cowcaddens Road were also closed to vehicles and pedestrians.

A police update read: “Buchanan Bus Station, Killermont Street, North Hanover Street and Cowcaddens Road, Glasgow have now reopened following an earlier report of a suspicious package.”

The public was asked to avoid the area, but were allowed back in the station shortly after 1:20pm.

Local restaurants around the station were also evacuated.