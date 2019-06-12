Brutal murderer who struck woman with piece of wood dies in jail

A man jailed for life for the brutal murder of a woman in 1975 has died behind bars.

John Stanley Caughey, 65, a prisoner at HMP Glenochiln, near Alloa, was convicted for the murder of Margaret Hunter, of Chisholm Place, Grangemouth, on August 5, 1975.

READ MORE: Letter from the editor - Changes to The Scotsman website



A spokesperson for the Scottish Prison Service said: "Police Scotland have been advised and the matter reported to the Procurator Fiscal. A Fatal Accident Inquiry will be held in due course."

Caughey, from Grangemouth, had sex with Mrs Hunter, a mother-of-four, and claimed that afterwards she taunted him and he lost control.

Her naked body was found brutally battered about the face and head. She had been attacked with a piece of wood and strangled.

READ MORE: Furious mum told to leave British Airways lounge at Edinburgh Airport as "business class is for business people, not for babies



On the same day, Caughey had abducted a woman taxi driver, Rowena Robertson, and driven her taxi away.

He tied her up with her own tights and stuffed a panty girdle into her mouth. She eventually managed to escape and he drove away only to give himself up later.