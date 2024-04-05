Earlier this week a fugitive on the UK’s ‘most wanted’ list was finally apprehended after spending 27 years on the run.

80-year-old Richard Burrows was arrested at Heathrow Airport and charged with a number of crimes relating to the historical abuse of children that allegedly took place between 1969 and 1971.

It means that the National Crime Agency, who are responsible for fighting serious and organised crime, can tick a name off their list of most sought-after criminals and suspects.

But they are still hunting many more - with some from Scotland, or having been suspected of carrying out serious crimes in Scotland.

Here’s who is currently on the list. All these men are dangerous, so do not attempt to approach them and instead immediately call ‘999’.

For more information about all 22, you can visit the National Crime Agency website here.

1 . Alex Male Alleged to be a regional distributor of drugs across the south west of England, buying and selling drugs and managing other distributors who operated under his instruction using the EncroChat encrypted communications network. He is accused of conspiracy to supply cocaine and ketamine, money laundering, conspiracy to acquire a firearm. Photo Sales

2 . Allan Foster Foster is alleged to have murdered David 'Noddy' Rice at the Marsden Bay Car Park, South Shields on 24th May 2006. Foster is also wanted for two offences of conspiring to supply controlled drugs and also for the theft of a diamond ring. Photo Sales

3 . Ozgur Demir Demir is wanted in connection with conspiracy to supply 17.83 kg of diamorphine. Three others have already been convicted in connection with this offence. Photo Sales