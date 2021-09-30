The young boy was struck by a white car at around 2.30pm on August 11 when he was crossing over a road with his grandmother, just outside the main entrance to Intu off King’s Inch Road, Renfrew.

A passenger from the car – believed to be a Nissan Qashqai – got out to help move the boy off the road before returning to the car which then drove off.

Emergency services weren’t called to the scene but the boy was taken by family to the hospital later that evening.

Police Scotland was called the next day.

Since the accident a number of CCTV enquiries have been carried out to try to identify the vehicle which hit the young boy, and Police are now re-appealing for the public’s help.

Constable Kelly Ferris said: “We really need to speak to the occupants of the white car, they may not realise the young boy was injured as a result of this incident and I would appeal to them to contact us.

"I would also ask motorists with dash cams and any members of the public who may have filmed the incident to get in touch. Their footage could aid us in identifying the vehicle and the driver.”

Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1500 of August 12, 2021.

