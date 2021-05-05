Bradley Welsh murder trial: Prosecution drop 13 charges against accused

Sean Orman, 30, was told he’d no longer be facing allegations of him breaching road traffic offences, possessing ‘controlled’ drugs and breaching firearms legislation.

He will also no longer face an allegation that he assaulted David McMillan, 25, at a house in Pitcairn Grove, Edinburgh on March 13 2019.

Prosecutors also claimed that on April 22 2019, on the A720 City of Edinburgh bypass, he failed to stop a car after being “required to do so” by the police.

It was claimed that on the same date, on the City of Edinburgh bypass and at other locations in the city, Orman drove at speeds up to 123 miles per hour in a 70mph zone.

Prosecutors said in this charge that Orman drove on Wester Hailes Road at speeds exceeding 80mph and drove on the opposite side of the road. It’s also alleged that he drove around a roundabout in an “anti clockwise” direction.

In this charge, prosecutors also claimed that Orman drove on Stevenson Drive on the wrong side of the road and at speeds exceeding 88mph when the limit was “20 into 30 miles per hour”.

The charge also stated that in Dundee Terrace, Orman allegedly drove at speeds exceeding 70mph in a 30 mph zone whilst being pursued by a ‘marked” police car with flashing blue lights and its klaxon sounding directing him to stop.

He allegedly drove the car at this time without having insurance and had heroin and Diazepam in his possession.

Judge Lord Beckett acquitted Orman of the charges moments before prosecutor Richard Goddard QC closed the Crown case against him.

The development came on the 10th day of proceedings against Orman, of Edinburgh. He continues to deny murdering Bradley Welsh, 48, outside the former boxer’s home in Chester Street, Edinburgh two years ago.

Orman is now facing two charges to which he pleaded not guilty at the start of proceedings.

Prosecutors claim that on March 13 2019, at 1 Pitcairn Grove, Edinburgh, Orman - “whilst acting along with others to the Prosecutor unknown” wore a mask and assaulted David McMillan,50, by striking him to the head and body with a machete or “similar instrument.”

It’s claimed that the assault was to Mr McMillan’s “severe injury” and that Orman attempted to murder him.

Orman’s legal team have lodged two special defences to the court.

In relation to the alleged attempted murder bid on Mr McMillan, Orman claims a man called Michael Sutherland “and others.. unknown” were responsible for the alleged attack.

The accused’s defence claims that at the time Welsh was shot, he was not in Chester Street but was “elsewhere” travelling alone on a “cycle” between Longstone and Kirknewton, Midlothian.

The trial continues.

Orman is currently giving evidence to defence counsel Ian Duguid QC.

