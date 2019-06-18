Boy, 16, shot in neck from moving van in Kirkcaldy

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting in Kirkcaldy after a teenage boy with learning difficulties was hit in the neck with an air weapon.

The gun was fired from a moving vehicle on Rosslyn Street last night at around 2pm yesterday afternoon.

Police are now looking for the occupants of a black Transit van.

Celendine Caldwell said her son Harvey Stewart who has learning difficulties, and is a S5 pupil at Viewforth hHigh School, was hit in the neck after two men drove past him in a van outside Kirkcaldy ice rink.

Ms Caldwell said: “Harvey came home from school at lunchtime today to collect his football.

“When he came home from school he said ‘someone shot me in the neck’ and he had a mark on the left hand side of his neck. The pellet has just touched his neck but left a mark.

“He told me two young men had driven past him and the one in the passenger seat had fired a pellet gun at him. He said they were laughing at him at the time and that the gun was shaped like a hand gun.

“Harvey ‘freezes up’ when he gets a fright and doesn’t say anything so he just went back to school as usual.”

Ms Caldwell, who contacted the school and police, added: “I’m disgusted that an adult man could do this to a child. Harvey looks younger than his age but was clearly in his school uniform.

“I want other parents to know what’s happened. Also, with these men going around doing that they are at risk of being shot by the police themselves if someone thought it was a real gun.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Fife are investigating after a teenager was injured by an air weapon in Kirkcaldy.

“The incident happened on the afternoon of Monday June 17 after the weapon was fired from a black Transit van on Rosslyn Street.

“The 16-year-old victim sustained a minor injury to his neck and inquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible.”

