A 13-year-old boy has died following multiple stabbings in east London as a sword-wielding suspect remains in custody.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, of the Metropolitan Police, said five people were injured in the attack in Hainault.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

Two Met officers suffered wounds that both require surgery, with Mr Bell describing their injuries as "significant" but not life-threatening, and injuries sustained by two members of the public are also not deemed to be life-threatening.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell speaks to the media as he confirms a 13-year-old boy, who was among the five injured, has died from his wounds in hospital after a sword attack in Hainault, east London. Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images

The officer said he did not believe it was a targeted attack, and it is not believed to be terror-related.

One man spoke of how the suspect was involved in a stand-off with police in an alleyway in the Thurlow Gardens area, before hearing a "huge commotion" and a woman screaming.

The man, who asked not to be named, told the PA news agency he saw a man dressed in yellow jumping over fences from his back window and heard someone shout "he's got a massive knife".

The Metropolitan Police said officers were initially called to reports of a vehicle being driven into a house.

Police officers inside the cordon in Hainault, north east London, where a 36-year-old man wielding a sword was arrested after an attack on members of the public and two police officers. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

The force said there were reports of people being stabbed during the incident and the suspect is understood to have gone on to attack other members of the public and two police officers.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the incident as "shocking", adding: "Such violence has no place on our streets".

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is in custody, police said.

The Met said it is not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and it is not believed to be terror-related.

Speaking about what he saw on Tuesday morning, the witness said: "I heard shouting, I heard shrieking - I thought 'who would be shrieking at this time in the morning?'

"The shrieking sounded like the police - you know when they are ordering someone to stop or to get on their knees or something - it was like that.

"It was like 'stop where you are, put that down, put that down' - that kind of thing.

"I looked out the back window because the noise was coming from back there, I saw a bloke dressed in yellow jumping over some fences ... then he went down an alley like he was going back onto the street again.

"I saw a policeman and policewoman - normal coppers with the short-sleeved shirts - who chased after him and they were shouting for him to put it down."

He continued: "I also heard the words 'he's got a massive knife', or 'he's got a massive sword'.

"Then he disappeared down this alley and then he was out of sight.

"They (the police) went into the alley and there seemed to be some sort of a stand-off there where I heard this huge commotion, then I heard a scream.

"From that commotion at least one person was knifed - I think it might have been a woman because I heard a woman scream and then some sort of sobbing sounds.