Boris Becker: Wimbledon champion found guilty at Southwark Crown Court of four charges related to bankruptcy

Boris Becker has been found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act relating to his 2017 bankruptcy.

By Henry Vaughan
Friday, 8th April 2022, 2:39 pm

The six-time grand slam champion, 54, was accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets, including two Wimbledon trophies, to avoid paying his debts.

Former world number one Becker was declared bankrupt on June 21 2017 over an unpaid loan of more than £3 million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

The German national, who has lived in the UK since 2012, claimed he had cooperated with trustees tasked with securing his assets, even offering up his wedding ring, and had acted on expert advice.

Former tennis player Boris Becker outside Southwark Crown Court, in London, Friday, April 8, 2022. Becker is on trial in London for allegedly concealing property â€” including nine trophies â€” from bankruptcy trustees and dodging his obligation to disclose financial information to settle his debts. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

Becker, who was supported throughout the trial by his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act by a jury at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, including removal of property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing debt.

The three-time Wimbledon winner, who was acquitted of a further 20 counts, was bailed ahead of sentencing at the same court on April 29.

