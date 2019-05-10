Bogus workman cons elderly Camelon woman

Have your say

An elderly Camelon woman was conned out of a large sum of money by a bogus workmen.

Around noon yesterday, May 9, the man turned up at her home in Watling Street and persuaded her to part with several hundred pounds to replace a garden fence.

When asked for a receipt, he then left in a silver transit van which had ladders on top.

He is described as aged 45-55 years, stocky build, with short dark but greying hair and spoke with a local accent.

Anyone who can help police to identify the suspect or vehicle should contact officers on 101, quoting CF0061350519