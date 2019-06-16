Bogus window cleaner robbed elderly man, 84, on an Edinburgh street

A bogus window cleaner who attacked and robbed an 84-year-old pensioner in an Edinburgh street has been jailed.

Douglas Hogg watched the vulnerable OAP withdraw £400 from a bank before following him and robbing him of the cash.

Cowardly Hogg, 42, pushed the man to the ground before grabbing an envelope full of money and running off at the capital’s Constitution Street.

The elderly victim suffered cuts to his head and hand and was said to have been left in a “distressed” state following the afternoon attack on February 12 this year.

Hogg also attempted to scam homeowners out of cash when he pretended to be a window cleaner at homes in the Telford area of the city just days before he launched the attack on the pensioner.

The violent conman admitted five offences involving dishonesty and assault and robbery when he appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last week.

The court was told Hogg watched the 84-year-old man withdraw cash from an RBS branch in Leith before following him and barging into him from behind.

Fiscal depute Lorna Ferrier said: “The accused apologised and said he was running for a bus. The accused then walked off and then ran away.

“The complainer noticed his envelope was missing. He returned to the bank and was in a distressed condition and was bleeding from his forehead and left hand.”

Concerned RBS staff helped conduct a search for the missing cash but then called in the police after realising it was had been stolen.

Hogg, from Royston, Edinburgh, was captured on CCTV watching the pensioner within the bank and he was soon traced and arrested and charged.

The court also heard Hogg had attended at two addresses at Davidson Road pretending to be their window cleaner at around 5.30pm on February 5 this year.

Both homeowners handed over small amounts of cash before becoming suspicious and calling in the police.

Hogg also admitted to a second violent robbery when he jumped a man who had just withdrawn £30 from an ATM at the city’s Ferry Road.

The victim left a taxi to use the cash machine at around 4.30am but was attacked from behind by Hogg who elbowed him in the ribs before grabbing the cash and running away.

Hogg also pleaded guilty to a charge of breaching a curfew by being outwith his home between 7pm and 7am on February 13 this year.

Solicitor Graeme Runcie, defending, said his client had suffered from “significant difficulties with illicit substances” at the time of the offences.

Mr Runcie added: “It was the use of Xanax and cocaine which impacted on his behaviour and his ability to accurately recollect his actions.”

Sheriff Donald Corke remanded Hogg in custody and deferred full sentence for the preparation of reports to next month.