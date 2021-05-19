Bogus caller steals thousands from pensioner, 84, in Clydebank

Police have appealed for information from the public after the 84-year-old was duped into letting a man into her Dumbarton Road home.

The man claimed to be checking the property’s water supply, but instead stole a four-figure some from her home.

Officers said the thief was in his 60s with an average build, and was wearing a dark blue jacket.

He spoke with a Scottish accent.

‘Bogus caller incidents’

Detective Constable Thomas O'Donnell, of Clydebank CID, said: "It's disappointing that these incidents continue to take place and it saddens us that vulnerable people fall prey to these types of scams.

Doorstep crime continues to have an impact on the elderly and vulnerable.

"I’m appealing to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw a man matching this description or was approached at their property by this man.

“If you have any CCTV of dashcam footage, please let police know, quoting incident number 1766 of May 18.

“We want to make sure that the people in our communities are kept safe and informed and I would urge you to speak to elderly or vulnerable family and friends to advise them of bogus caller incidents like this one and reduce the likelihood of them becoming a victim.

“There are simple steps you can take avoid this type of crime; for example, don’t let callers into your house unless they have an appointment and have confirmed they’re genuine traders.

“If you’re in any doubt, ask them to come back at a later date or when someone else is home - genuine callers won’t mind rearranging.”

