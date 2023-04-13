All Sections
Body of walker, 26, found on Ben Nevis as climber dies in Glencoe

The body of a man has been found on Ben Nevis.

By The Newsroom
Published 13th Apr 2023, 19:54 BST
A man's body has been discovered on Ben Nevis. PIC: CC.A man's body has been discovered on Ben Nevis. PIC: CC.
A man's body has been discovered on Ben Nevis. PIC: CC.

Mountain rescue teams made the discovery around 3.30pm today (Thursday).

Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of missing 26-year-old Zekun Zhang has been made aware.

There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Inspector Ross McCartney said : “I would like to thank all mountain rescue teams that assisted with the search.”

Meanwhile, details of an eight-hour operation in Glencoe on Saturday have emerged after a climber fell to his death from Buachaille Etive Mor.

Police were called at about 11.15 am, with the 40-year-old climber pronounced dead at the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police received a report that a man had fallen on Stob Dearg, Buachaille Etive Mor, around 11.15am on Saturday April 8.

“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Rescuers carried the climber’s body off the mountain while three others climbed up to reach his companion, who was stuck on a ledge about 2,000 feet up.

They managed to rope him to safety with the climber then airlifted off the mountain by a crew from Inverness.

Meanwhile, a search continues for American walker Patrick Monroe, who has not been seen since scaling Ben Lui in the Loch Lomond area last Thursday afternoon.