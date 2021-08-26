The man was pulled from the water near Corehouse after searches on Thursday afternoon. Though he is yet to be formally identified, the family of Murray Tanner has been informed.The 48-year-old was reported missing from Muirkirk in Ayrshire on Monday, August 23.Police Scotland said there are no apparent suspicious circumstances, adding that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.
Body of man pulled from the River Clyde
The body of a man has been recovered from the River Clyde in Lanarkshire.
0 comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.