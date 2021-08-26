Body of man pulled from the River Clyde

The body of a man has been recovered from the River Clyde in Lanarkshire.

By Conor Marlborough
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 9:15 pm
Updated Thursday, 26th August 2021, 9:17 pm
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The man was pulled from the water near Corehouse after searches on Thursday afternoon. Though he is yet to be formally identified, the family of Murray Tanner has been informed.The 48-year-old was reported missing from Muirkirk in Ayrshire on Monday, August 23.Police Scotland said there are no apparent suspicious circumstances, adding that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.

A message from the Editor:

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

The man was pulled from the water near Corehouse after searches on Thursday afternoon.
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.