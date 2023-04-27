Police investigating the murder of a pregnant teacher from Glasgow have recovered the body of a man believed to be her partner from a reservoir.

Officers recovered a body from Mugdock Reservoir in Mugdock Country Park, East Dunbartonshire, late this afternoon.

Formal identification has yet to take place but police said the body is believed to be that of David Yates, 36, the partner of Marelle Sturrock, 35, who was found dead at her home address in Jura Street, Glasgow, on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was wanted in connection with the murder of Ms Sturrock, originally from Wick, who was 29 weeks pregnant when she died. Her unborn baby did not survive.

Police had been hunting for David Yates.

Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said: “Our thoughts are with Marelle’s family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy.

“We are providing her family with specialist support at this incredibly difficult time.”

Police confirmed earlier today that they were treating Ms Sturrock’s death as murder

The focus of the investigation switched to Mugdock Country Park after his vehicle, a white Seat Ateca, was found at the beauty spot with an extensive search of the area launched.

The body of Marelle Sturrock, 35, was discovered at 8.40am on Tuesday

The last confirmed sighting of Yates was on Sunday evening shortly after 8pm.

Police Scotland Detective Superintendent Nicola Kilbane said: “His subsequent movements are unknown after his vehicle was left at Mugdock Country Park but there is nothing to suggest he has left the area."

Police divers were seen at the reservoir with a large area under a police cordon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The headteacher at Sandwood Primary School in Glasgow where Ms Sturrock worked said the school community was “devastated”.

Fiona Donnelly said: “Marelle has been a much-loved member of our school community since her probationary year more than six years ago and has taught many year groups throughout her time at the school.

“We will all miss her so much.

“She was a lovely, kind, diligent and considerate person who loved and made time for everyone.

“Marelle used her artistic talents across the school and was our music champion who has been a key player in the success of our school choirs, with one of her classes going to see her on stage at The King’s (Theatre) in one of her many acting roles outside of school.

“We are a school community in mourning and are devasted by the tragic news of her death and pass on our deepest condolences to her family and friends as we all come to terms with our loss.”

Parents at the school were told of the death in a letter on Wednesday and education psychologists are on hand to support pupils.

Ms Sturrock was from Wick, Caithness, but moved to Glasgow when she was 17 to pursue a career in the performing arts.