Body discovered in Clyde at Glasgow Green identified as missing man Timothy Chiwaula

The body of a man from Glasgow who was missing for 11 days has been found in the River Clyde.

By Craig Paton
Saturday, 23rd October 2021, 12:14 pm
Timothy Chiwaula, was reported missing on Monday 11 October.

Timothy Chiwaula, 23, was last seen in Old Shettleston Road in the east end of the city on Monday October 11, at around 8.45pm.

A body was discovered at 4am on Friday 22 in the water next to Glasgow Green, and has been formally identified as the student, who attended the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

The search for Mr Chiwaula included a prolonged social media campaign, with friends sharing details online in hopes of finding him.

Police reported no suspicious circumstances regarding Mr Chiwaula's death and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

