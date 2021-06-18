Birkhill Farm: Appeal launched after around 120 sheep stolen from Dumfriesshire farm

An appeal has been launched after approximately 120 sheep have been stolen from a farm in Dumfriesshire.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 18th June 2021, 10:49 am
Updated Friday, 18th June 2021, 10:50 am
The sheep were stolen sometime between early April and the middle of June.

120 Cheviot sheep were stolen from the hills around Brikhill Farm in the Moffat area.

A statement from Police Scotland on social media said: “The sheep were tagged with the number 584333 and were marked with orange marker fluid.

"Anyone with any information regarding this is asked to contact 101 quoting PDG0124710621”

