It isn’t for the faint hearted, often proving a tough watch due to the horrific nature of the crimes, but viewers are continuing to binge on each new docu-series, with true crime becoming more and more addictive with each release.

Never before have Hollywood blockbusters found success in retelling the tales of the world’s worst criminals, however the rise in popularity of true crime has seen more and more movies detail the gruesome, evil acts of many criminals on the big screen.

With true crime podcasts growing by approximately 81 per cent in the past year and Netflix screening several popular documentaries which focus on these twisted minds, it was only a matter of time before Hollywood adapted the gruesome, horrific, and ultimately evil, tales for the big screen.

But how do you know which are the most informative and respected ones to watch? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

If you’re looking for something new to watch, take a look at our list of the highest-rated serial killer movies available to watch right now.

1. Zodiac (2007) Zodiac stars Hollywood big hitters Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo and Robert Downey Jr. as they attempt to resolve the real life case of the Zodiac killer. Photo: Paramount/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales

2. My Friend Dahmer (2017) My Friend Dahmer is a biographical drama film about American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. Based on the 2012 graphic novel of the same name by cartoonist John Backderf which follows the author's early life with Dahmer, whom he was a childhood friend of. Photo: Ibid Filmworks/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales

3. The Night Stalker (2016) The Night Stalker, much like the Netflix documentary of the same name, follow serial killer Richard Ramirez, one of the world's most evil criminals. Photo: Imperial Fish Company/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales

4. Charles Says (2016) Charlie Says is a 2018 American biographical drama film that follows Charles Manson and his cult following. Stars former Doctor Who man Matt Smith. Photo: Epic Level/IFC/Kobal/Shutterstock Photo Sales