She is said to be in a stable condition in hospital after the incident in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire last Thursday evening.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police received report of a two-year-old girl who was injured after falling from the window of a flat on Craighead Way in Barrhead.

“Emergency services attended and she was taken to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow, where her condition is described as stable.”

