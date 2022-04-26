Philip Lister drove his car through a red light and struck the six-year-old lad who was crossing the road on his scooter before driving off.

The boy was left unconscious and bleeding after the Lister’s wing mirror smashed him on the head at the capital’s West Approach Road in November 2020.

Lister, 45, a restaurant manager at The Scotch Whisky Experience tourist attraction on the Royal Mile, left the scene later claiming he did not realise he had struck anyone due to suffering a diabetic attack at the time after a day hillwalking.

Lister was fined £1,000 and banned from driving for 15 years.

He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court for sentencing after he had previously pled guilty to causing the boy serious injury by dangerous driving and while knowingly suffering from a diabetic episode.

Defence agent Mark Harrower said his client had been walking in the Pentland hills and before driving home he discovered his blood sugar levels were very low.

He said Lister, of Davidson’s Mains, took five glucose tablets but should have waited around 15 minutes and then taken a further test before driving.

He said Lister had voluntarily surrendered his driving licence and has decided not to drive anymore.

Mr Harrower added: “If he had realised there had been a collision he would have stopped.”

Sheriff Kenneth Campbell QC banned Lister for 15 years and ordered him to pay £1000 in compensation and do 250 hours community work.

He was also placed on a supervision order for 18 months.

He was also placed on a home curfew for the next six months and will have to sit the extended test if he wants to drive again.

The boy was making his way home with his mother and sister across the West Approach Road at around 5pm on November 6, 2020.

Lister’s failed to stop at the red light and struck the child .

He was rushed to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children and later referred for plastic surgery at St John’s Hospital in Livingston.