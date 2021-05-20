Banff: Man arrested after carrying out an 'indecent act' in a car in Aberdeenshire

A man has been arrested after he was witnessed carrying out an ‘indecent act’ in a car in Banff.

By Rachel Mackie
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 10:13 am
Updated Thursday, 20th May 2021, 10:14 am
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Police Scotland continue to appeal for witnesses following the incident in Scotstown, Banff on Tuesday, May 11.

The report was made around 3pm from a woman who saw the man carrying out an indecent act in a car.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Home Office notified Police Scotland in advance of failed Kenmure Street raid, b...
Banff: Man arrested after carrying out an 'indecent act' in a car in Aberdeenshire

Following enquiries, a 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He appeared before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 18 May.

Sergeant Graeme Cupples from Banff Police Station said: “We are keen to trace a female dog walker who we understand came to the assistance of the woman following the incident.

“It is important we speak with her as part of our enquiries and I would urge her to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident 2381 of Tuesday, 11 May. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.