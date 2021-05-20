Police Scotland continue to appeal for witnesses following the incident in Scotstown, Banff on Tuesday, May 11.

The report was made around 3pm from a woman who said she saw a man carrying out an indecent act in a vehicle.

Banff: Man arrested after carrying out an 'indecent act' in a car in Aberdeenshire

Following enquiries, a 50-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He appeared before Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 18 May.

Sergeant Graeme Cupples from Banff Police Station said: “We are keen to trace a female dog walker who we understand came to the assistance of the woman following the incident.

“It is important we speak with her as part of our enquiries and I would urge her to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident 2381 of Tuesday, 11 May. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

