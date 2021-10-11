Ayrshire death: Man 'killed for no reason' after random attack in Ayrshire

Around 9.05pm on Sunday night, the 23-year-old man was walking along St Margaret's Avenue when he was attacked by a man only described at this time as being white and wearing a dark jacket.Paramedics attended, however, the man died at the scene.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, but police have confirmed they are treating the man’s death as suspicious.Detective Inspector Stephen McCulloch, Saltcoats CID, is leading the investigation. He said: "This young man would appear to have been attacked and killed for absolutely no reason other than being in the same place as the man at the same time.

"There were a number of people in the street who came to the man's aid and called for an ambulance and we believe we have managed to speak to most of them, however, we would still appeal to anyone who was there but who has not yet come forward to police to get in touch."I'd also ask for motorists who may have dash-cams to check their footage from the street around the area, maybe between 8.50 pm and 9.10 pm, and to call police as well.

"Information can be passed to officers at Saltcoats Police Station via 101 quoting reference number 3404 of Sunday, 10 October, 2021. Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where details can be given in confidence.”