Ayr man arrested after ambulance crews assaulted

Paramedics were subjected to abusive behaviour shortly before 11pm on Tuesday night at an address on Wellington Square.

Police said a 27-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and would appear in court on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Ambulance Service said attacks against staff are reported to police.

A spokeswoman said: “Our dedicated staff have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic and any abuse against them is unacceptable.

“Incidents like this will rightly be reported to the police.”

Chief Superintendent Faroque Hussain said: “Thankfully nobody has sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident, but I would like to emphasise violence or any form of abusive behaviour is not part of our emergency service’s job and it will not be tolerated.

A man has been arrested after ambulance crews were assaulted while they were working in Ayr.

“Our police officers and partners work tirelessly to keep our communities safe and any incidents of this nature will be dealt with robustly.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.