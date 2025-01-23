Axel Rudakubana sentence revealed for Southport dance class murders

Southport child killer given minimum of 52 years in jail

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Southport child-killer Axel Rudakubana is likely to die in jail after being detained for life with a minimum term of 52 years for the “sadistic” murders of three girls.

The 18-year-old was sentenced in his absence at Liverpool Crown Court on Thursday after indicating he would be “disruptive” if he was present in the courtroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died in the attack, and Rudakubana also attempted to murder eight other children, who cannot be named for legal reasons, class instructor Leanne Lucas and businessman John Hayes.

Axel Rudakubana | PA

Sentencing, Mr Justice Goose said: “He will serve almost the whole of his life in custody. I consider it likely he will never be released and he will be in custody for all of his life.”

The minimum term Rudakubana must serve in custody for the Southport attack is one of the highest on record, and is thought to be the longest punishment handed to a killer of his age.

The judge said he “must accept” that there was no evidence he acted for a terrorist cause but added that his actions were the “equivalent” of terrorist murders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said Rudakubana targeted these children for the “horrific extreme violence he was intent upon”.

The judge continued: “At 11.45am he arrived, walked into the building up the stairs where he could hear the sound of happy children, in his mind with the intention to murder as many of them as he physically could.

“He wanted to try and carry out mass murder of innocent, happy young girls.”

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar were killed | PA

Mr Justice Goose added: “It was such extreme violence… it is difficult to comprehend why it was done.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am sure Rudakubana had the settled determination to carry out these offences and had he been able to, he would have killed each and every child – all 26 of them.”

Within minutes of Axel Rudakubana being jailed, the law officers announced they had received a request to consider whether the 52-year minimum term was too short.

The Attorney General’s office said the case was referred under the unduly lenient sentence scheme – just one request is needed for it to be considered.

Sir Keir Starmer said the atrocity in Southport was “one of the most harrowing moments in our country’s history”, and “this vile offender will likely never be released”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We owe it to these innocent young girls and all those affected to deliver the change that they deserve.”

Some family members could be heard to take an audible breath as the sentence was announced.

Relatives held hands and hugged each other, but remained silent as the judge announced the remaining concurrent sentences for the attempted murders, the possession of a kitchen knife in a public place, production of the biological toxin ricin and possession of information likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing to commit an act of terrorism.

Mr Justice Goose said he was satisfied that if Rudakubana had not decided on that method of killing, “in time he would be highly likely to use the ricin he had produced”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The judge said: “The prosecution have made it clear this does not meet the definition of an act of terrorism within the meaning of the legislation as there is no evidence the purpose was to advance a particular political or ideological cause. I must accept that conclusion.

“However, his culpability is equivalent in its seriousness to terrorist murders, whatever his purpose.

“What he did on July 29 caused such shock and revulsion that it must be seen as the most extreme level of crime.”

Rudakubana was removed from the dock twice for repeatedly shouting as the full horror of the murders was outlined in court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victim impact statements were read out by prosecutor Deanna Heer KC, in which the grieving families of two of the murder victims branded their daughters’ killer as “pure evil” whose actions have left them in “continuous pain”.

A heart-rending victim impact statement from the mother of Elsie, Jenny Stancombe, was read by Ms Heer, in which she described the 18-year-old killer as “cruel and pure evil” and said his attack was “the act of a coward”.

The judge described Rudakubana’s comments while he was in a police custody suite, such as “I’m so glad those kids are dead, it makes me happy”, as “deeply disturbing”.

Prosecutors said it was one of a number of “unsolicited comments” which were recorded on CCTV footage or noted down at the time, including: “I don’t care, I’m feeling neutral,” and “so happy, six years old. It’s a good thing they are dead, yeah”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Heer said the injuries suffered by the Southport murder victims were “difficult to explain as anything other than sadistic in nature”.

Horrific CCTV was played to the court including footage showing one child trying to leave the building but being pulled back in.

Gasps and sobs were heard from the public gallery as the girl was seen to re-emerge and collapse on the floor outside.

One woman in the public gallery put her hand over her face and sobbed, being comforted by those sitting next to her, as the video was played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Family members were given the option to leave court ahead of CCTV being played, but all remained in the court.