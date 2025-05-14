Attempted murder Stirling: Man hospitalised after being deliberately struck by driver
Police have launched an investigation into the attempted murder of a man who was deliberately hit by a car in Stirling.
The 26-year-old victim was struck by a black Ford Fiesta, which did not stop, around 9.15pm on Tuesday on Stirling Road in Fallin.
Emergency services were called. The man was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital by ambulance, where his condition is described as stable.
The car was seen driving in the direction of Stirling, with police later receiving reports of a Ford Fiesta on fire on Sheriffmuir Road.
The vehicle has since been recovered. Detectives are appealing to the public for information regarding the attempted murder.
Detective Inspector Yvonne Moreland said: "Extensive enquiries are continuing to gather more information on this attempted murder and trace the occupants of the car.
"The vehicle involved, which was found in Sheriffmuir, has been recovered. We are urging any witnesses to the attempted murder, or anyone who seen the car being driven between Fallin and Sheriffmuir to contact us.
"If anyone has any personal footage or dashcam that may hold information that is relevant to this investigation, please get in touch."
Any information should be passed to Police Scotland through 101 quoting reference number 3777 of May 13, or alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.