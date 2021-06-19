Attempted murder:  Man hit by car in ‘terrifying experience’ in Scottish town

Police investigating an attempted murder in a Scottish town have made an appeal for witnesses to come forward.

By Allan Crow
Saturday, 19th June 2021, 5:04 pm
The comes after a man was hit by a vehicle in Main Street, Newmilns, Ayrshire, on Friday afternoon.

Police described it as “a terrifying experience.”

The man was taken to Crosshouse Hospital, Kilmarnock, where he is in a stable condition.

Police are treating it as attempted murder

Police said the area was busy at the time of the incident around 2:45pm.

The car involved was a white SUV type vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Keith Hyndes from Kilmarnock Police Station said: “This has been a terrifying experience for the man involved, and we are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident.

"The area was also busy with other vehicles, and would like people to check if they have any dash cam footage they could provide to us."

Witnesses can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2149 of June 18.

