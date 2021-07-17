Arthur’s Seat incident: Emergency services respond after person falls from Salisbury Crags

Emergency services have descended on Holyrood Park amid reports that a person has fallen from the Salisbury Crags.

By Conor Marlborough
Saturday, 17th July 2021, 6:28 pm
Photos from the scene show police, fire and ambulance crews near the foot of Arthur’s Seat, on Saturday afternoon.

In video footage captured by a local resident, ambulances can be seen making their way along a ridge below the Crags.

Details of injuries are not yet known, and officers have asked members of the public to avoid the area while the incident is ongoing.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 12.20pm on Saturday, 17 July, we received a report of a concern for a person who had fallen from the Salisbury Crag’s in Edinburgh.

“Emergency services are in attendance and enquiries are ongoing.

“The public are asked to avoid the area.”

Emergency services have descended on Holyrood Park amid reports that a person has fallen from the Salisbury Crags. Picture: Layla Storstein

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.

Updates to follow.

