Fawziyah Javed, 31, was pronounced dead on September 2, 2021 following an incident on the hillside of the Capital landmark on Holyrood Park.

The lawyer, from Pudsey, West Yorkshire, was pregnant when she was found dead last year.

Opening the inquest into her death on Friday (April 8), Assistant Coroner John Hobson gave her medical cause of death as complications of multiple injuries, fall from height.

She was pronounced dead at 10.18pm, the coroner said.

A man has been charged with her alleged murder.

In February, on the date Fawziyah’s unborn son had been due, people gathered in Edinburgh to remember a woman who “would always take time out to help others”.

“Fawziyah has left a massive void in our lives. The spark has gone out of our lives forever. We miss you every single second of the day,” her family said in a statement read out at the short service outside the Scottish Parliament, in view of the hill where she died.

The family, who were attending a similar vigil in Millennium Square next to Leeds Civic Hall, said in their tribute that when she died their lives “were devastated and our world shattered forever”.

Before laying flowers at the service, Adnan Hanif, her 29-year-old uncle who is studying in Edinburgh, said: “It was a big, big tragedy.

“She was very caring and helpful. She considered that she had an honour to help other individuals.”

People from across Edinburgh and beyond attended the service in Scotland, where flowers were laid and candles were lit in her memory and speeches made by women’s organisations from across the Capital.

A statement read out on behalf of Farah Siddiq – from the Amina organisation, which supports Muslim women in Scotland – said: “Fawziyah was well known for her kindness, generosity, big heart and selflessness.

“Fawziyah would always take time out to help others, whether it was volunteering with a charity or helping a friend in need.

“Fawziyah would often go over and beyond the call of duty. Truly inspirational and a great role model to others. God gifted, so special in many ways.”

