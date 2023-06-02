Arrest made after footage shows taxi driver threaten passenger with ‘gun’

A spokesman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said a 48-year-old man has been arrested "on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a firearm or imitation firearm". The man remains in custody as police continue with their enquiries.

Police launched an investigation after dashcam footage of the episode was circulated widely on social media. Taxi company Fonacab said it had "terminated" its relationship with a driver with immediate effect. The company said it was made aware of the footage late on Wednesday night and had been liaising with the PSNI and the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA).

Fonacab said the incident did not relate to a "passenger booking" and the driver captured in the footage had "logged off and was not working for Fonacab at the time of the incident". Fonacab said after it was made aware of the footage it told a male driver to present himself at head office.

FonAcab taxi - 'gun' threat video

The company said that driver was "interviewed and his relationship with Fonacab immediately terminated". "Fonacab has been liaising with the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA) Northern Ireland and the PSNI and any further action will be determined by them," the statement added.

"Our investigation was completed and our action taken before the footage was released on social media. Due to the nature of the content of the footage, it would be inappropriate to make any further comment on the footage while other investigations are undertaken.

"We will however state that any action which affects the safety of our passengers, staff and drivers is never acceptable and should any infringement occur will be dealt with immediately by Fonacab and referred to the appropriate authorities.

"Drivers at Fonacab complete the same training and vetting as all taxi drivers in Northern Ireland and in addition we expect them to maintain the high standards that we hold ourselves to.