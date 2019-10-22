Armed police called to Moredun flats in response to reported firearm threat

Armed police were called to a block of flats in Moredun after reports of a possible firearm within a property.



Officers scrambled to the scene near Marytree House in the Craigour Green area at around 12.25 today after being alerted to a possible threat.



Multiple armed police officers were seen holding weapons as they walked through a car park in the area, sparking concerns for local residents.



Officers remain at the scene and police have moved to reassure the public that there is no wider threat.

Armed police have been pictured in a car park in Moredun.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to a property in the Craigour Green area at around 12.25pm on Tuesday, 22 October following a report that a potential firearm was within a property.

"Inquiries are ongoing. Officers remain at the scene and there is no wider threat to the public."