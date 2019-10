Have your say

Armed police have been called to a street in the south side of Edinburgh.

Pictures sent to the Evening News show several police officers carrying weapons close to Marytree House in Craigour Green, Moredun.

Armed police have been pictured in a car park in Moredun.

Five armed police officers can be seen holding weapons as they walk through a car park in the area.

Police have been contacted for more details on the circumstances surrounding the incident.