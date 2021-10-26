James Ferguson, 43, was convicted of the murder of his friend at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, 25 October, 2021.

He was convicted of murdering his friend Paul Cairns, 42, by shooting him in May 2020.

At around 4.50pm on Sunday 24 May 2020, Paul Cairns was found seriously injured at a house in Nithsdale Road in Ardrossan. Emergency services attended and he died at the scene a short time later.

Detective Chief Inspector John Stewart, of Police Scotland’s Specialist Crime Division, said: “Our thoughts a very much with Paul’s family and friends who at last have justice for what happened to him.“This was a complex inquiry and Ferguson went to great lengths to cover his tracks and conceal his identity. This was a deliberate and callous attack on a man who should have been safe in his own home, who was known to his killer and was indeed his friend.”

