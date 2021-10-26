He was convicted of murdering his friend Paul Cairns, 42, by shooting him in May 2020.
At around 4.50pm on Sunday 24 May 2020, Paul Cairns was found seriously injured at a house in Nithsdale Road in Ardrossan. Emergency services attended and he died at the scene a short time later.
Detective Chief Inspector John Stewart, of Police Scotland’s Specialist Crime Division, said: “Our thoughts a very much with Paul’s family and friends who at last have justice for what happened to him.“This was a complex inquiry and Ferguson went to great lengths to cover his tracks and conceal his identity. This was a deliberate and callous attack on a man who should have been safe in his own home, who was known to his killer and was indeed his friend.”