Emergency services were called to the scene in the Sorbie Road area of Ardrossan, North Ayrshire, at around 8.45am on Monday.

The road, which runs past Ardrossan Academy, was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police Scotland has said the girl was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital campus in Glasgow with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the van was uninjured.

Sergeant John Houston said: “Around 8.45am on Monday, November 1, officers were called to the Sorbie Road area of Ardrossan, following a report of a crash involving a van and an 11-year-old girl pedestrian.

"She has been taken to hospital with serious, but not life threatening injuries.

Ardrossan incident: 11-year-old girl taken to hospital after being hit by van near North Ayrshire school.

"The driver of the van was uninjured. Enquiries into the circumstances of the incident remain ongoing.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.