Two businesses were targeted in Matthew Kerr Place at the Kirkton Industrial Estate, Arbroath, between 12am and 1.30am on Saturday, June 5.

Two men broke into the units and stole a red, black and white Honda CRF 450 motorbike with the registration number RX10JVE, a laptop, a SNAP diagnostic reader, a Volkswagen handheld diagnostic reader and a Milwaukee impact gun with two batteries.

It is understood that the thieves stole the motorbike by pushing it through a wooded area close by.

Some other items were also stolen but were recovered nearby including a sat nav and Snap-On tools.

The men have been described as slim-built and were both wearing dark tracksuits and facemasks. One also had a light square emblem on the front of his top.

Police are appealing for information to help find the two men responsible and anyone with information should contact them on 101 quoting incident number 0860 of June 5.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

