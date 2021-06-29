Appeal to find two Scottish teenagers missing for nine days

Liam Kennedy and Courtney Semple.

Courtney Semple, 16, has been missing from her home in South Lanarkshire since June 19, last seen at about 9.05 pm.

Police say she has connections to Clydebank, East Kilbride, Larkhall, and the surrounding areas and is known to frequent both Glasgow and Edinburgh City Centre.

She is described as 4"1' tall, slim build with blonde hair.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing grey shorts white tank top, and a black Nike zipper.

Courtney is believed to be with another missing teenager, 17-year-old Liam Kennedy.

Liam, from Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, was last seen at around 9.55p m on June 21.

Liam is described as 6"4' tall, slim build, short brown hair, blue/grey eyes.

He is believed to have been wearing a black tracksuit top and black tracksuit bottoms at the time of his disappearance.