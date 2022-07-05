Appeal following theft of vehicles from Stonehaven industrial estate

Pictured is a similar tipper to the ones stolen

The incident is believed to have happened overnight and was reported around 7am on Monday, July 4. Doors at the Aberdeenshire council depot had been forced open and vehicle keys taken.Two white tipper vans, two silver trailers and two small, yellow JCB diggers were missing from the depot.

A security gate at a nearby housing development, also on Broomhill Road, were broken and a container entered but nothing was taken.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One tipper van has since been recovered in the Northumbria area and enquiries are ongoing to trace the others. Aberdeenshire Council website details are on the front and back of the tippers.Detective Constable Paul McEwen said: “These vehicle thefts have been organised and enquiries are ongoing to trace those that have not yet been recovered.

"The JCBs were likely removed on the trailers so could still be together and anyone who sees them should contact us.

“I would also urge anyone who saw anything suspicious at the site, or knows where these vehicles might be to get in touch.