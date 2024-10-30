Antiques dealer guilty of sexual assault on young girl at 17th-century Scottish mansion

John Martin, a former antiques dealer who worked on the Grassmarket, stood trial over four days at Edinburgh Sheriff Court

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An antique dealer who was extradited from Thailand to face trial has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a young girl at a 17th-century East Lothian mansion.

John Martin targeted the youngster when she attended at his former home at the historic Letham House near Haddington on occasions between 1986 and 1990.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Sheriff Court, where John Martin stood trial over four days. Picture: NationalWorld | NationalWorld

Martin, 74, also sexually abused a second victim at addresses in Perth and St Andrews in the 1990s.

Martin, who was extradited from his home in Thailand earlier this year, denied all the historic allegations and stood trial over four days at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last week.

Both victims, now in their 40s, gave evidence to the jury, stating they had been sexually assaulted by Martin while they visited his homes in Haddington, Perth and St Andrews.

Martin also gave evidence claiming his innocence, but the jury delivered majority guilty verdicts to him using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards both victims.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told Martin, who owned an antiques business in the capital’s Grassmarket area, had left Scotland and moved to Thailand around 2010 and married a local woman and the pair had a child together.

A not proven verdict was returned by the jury to Martin using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices towards a third child at his former home at Letham House in Haddington between April 1978 and April 1985.

Sheriff Alastair Noble placed Martin on the sex offenders’ register on an interim basis and deferred sentence to next month.

Martin was remanded in custody pending sentencing.

Letham House is a three story B-listed country mansion and is said to have been built as a laird’s house in 1645 and incorporates extensive gardens and grounds.