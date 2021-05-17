Police are investigating the incident which took place on Saturday, May 15 during the afternoon.

The flares were lit within the marquee in the The Shed’s beer garden on Lady Street in Annan.

Annan: Shops evacuated after smoke flares lit in beer garden marquee in Scottish town

A statement from the Dumfries and Galloway Police has called the act ‘reckless’ saying: “During the afternoon of Saturday 15 May 2021 a number of smoke flares were lit within the marquee in the rear beer garden at The Shed, Lady Street, Annan.

"As a result of this reckless conduct a number of nearby retail premises had to evacuate due to the activation of smoke alarms. The ignition of these items in a crowded area was completely irresponsible.

“Police are appealing to members of the public who were within The Shed or who have video footage to come forward and identify those responsible.

“Please telephone 101 quoting the incident ref. 1938 of 15 May 2021.”

