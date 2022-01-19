Anekah Wissinger, 14, is an American national and is in Scotland visiting family that live in the Inverclyde area.

She visited Glasgow City Centre with her parents on Tuesday, January 18, and was last seen on Buchanan Street at around 3.15pm - when she left her parents to go buy food at a local shop.

Police say she has failed to make any contact with her family since she was last seen.

Anekah is described as being a white female, 5’ 7” tall, of average build with long bleached blonde hair with dark roots and green/blue tips.

She is wearing a yellow cardigan, black top, light blue jeans, and black and white trainers. She speaks with an American accent.

Police said that concerns are growing for Anekah, who is unfamiliar with the local area.

Anekah Wissinger, who was last seen in Glasgow City Centre, at around 3.15pm on Tuesday, January 18.

Anyone who has any knowledge of her whereabouts or information that could assist enquiries, should call Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 2695 of January 18 2022.

