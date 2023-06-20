The social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been charged with multiple offences, including rape

Social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women, Romanian prosecutors said.

The brothers, both dual UK-US nationals, and two Romanian nationals have been under house arrest for months during a police investigation.

According to a translation of the statement, the prosecutors said there were seven female alleged victims, including some who were “misled” by “false claims of marriage and love”.