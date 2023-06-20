All Sections
Andrew Tate: Social media personality and influencer charged with rape and human trafficking

The social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been charged with multiple offences, including rape
By Dale Miller
Published 20th Jun 2023, 11:44 BST
Andrew Tate has been charged with rape. Picture: AFP via Getty ImagesAndrew Tate has been charged with rape. Picture: AFP via Getty Images
Andrew Tate has been charged with rape. Picture: AFP via Getty Images

Social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women, Romanian prosecutors said.

The brothers, both dual UK-US nationals, and two Romanian nationals have been under house arrest for months during a police investigation.

According to a translation of the statement, the prosecutors said there were seven female alleged victims, including some who were “misled” by “false claims of marriage and love”.

Tate, a former kickboxer, has previously denied all allegations of abuse and trafficking. A file has been sent to a court in Bucharest, according to the prosecutors.