All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk

Altyre Street: 80 people evacuated from homes after 'hazardous materials' found in Glasgow flat

Around 80 people have been evacuated from homes in Glasgow.
By Cormac Pearson and Jacob Phillips
Published 8th Aug 2023, 08:30 BST
 Comment

Around 80 people have been evacuated from homes and a bomb disposal team is on the scene after "hazardous material" was found in a flat in east Glasgow, Police Scotland said.

Police arrived at the flat on Altyre Street, Shettleston shortly after 5pm on Monday evening and remained onsite well into Tuesday morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) is at the scene as police try to determine the nature of the materials.

Altyre Street: 80 people evacuated from homes after 'hazardous materials' found in Glasgow flatAltyre Street: 80 people evacuated from homes after 'hazardous materials' found in Glasgow flat
Altyre Street: 80 people evacuated from homes after 'hazardous materials' found in Glasgow flat

Chief superintendent Alan Waddell said on Monday night: "Enquiries are at an early stage but I would like to reassure the local community that the significant multi-agency response to this incident will continue overnight.

"I would like to thank those affected for their co-operation and advise that everything is being done to allow those evacuated back into their homes as soon as it is safe to do so.

"This incident has caused disruption to many people and I would urge members of the public to avoid the area at this time."

Alytre Street, Dalness Street, Ard Street and Trainard Avenue remained closed overnight.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has said: "We were alerted at 5.39pm on Monday, 7 August to reports of an incident involving suspected hazardous materials at a property on Altyre Street, Glasgow.

"Operations Control mobilised a number of resources to the scene, including specialist HAZMAT units."

Jenny Gilruth signals return to pre-Covid level of exams 'rigour' in Scotland from next year

 Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.