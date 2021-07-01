Police launched an investigation into the death of a woman who reportedly had died as far back as 2009 after her body was found in a flat on Allison Close in the Cove area of Aberdeen.
The tragic discovery was made after the tenant failed to turn up to her coronavirus vaccine appointment in February.
Her body was found on February 25.
The police carried out enquiries into the death and the circumstances surrounding it.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "The investigation in relation in to the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman have concluded and her death is not being treated as suspicious.
"The wider investigation in to the circumstances following her death are also concluded.
"A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
"No person has been arrested or charged in connection with this investigation."