After two sexual assault allegations went viral on social media over the last few weeks, pop-punk band All Time Low has responded to the accusations.

Fans of the band had been calling on the musicians to respond, with these latest two claims coming after several other allegations were made against band members.

Here is what the band has said in response to the allegations and what the accusations are about.

What was All Time Low’s response to allegations on social media?

The band released a statement, signed by all four members, on social media after fan speculation took root online, especially on Twitter.

“When a TikTok video gained traction a few weeks ago alluding to inappropriate behaviour within our camp, we chose not to respond because of the glaring inconsistencies in the story and the apparent reluctance to mention us by name,” read the statement.

“We felt that a response would have elevated and escalated an outright lie, and in doing so, robbed actual victims of abuse of their very real and very important collective voice.

“It is with that in mind that we have to state with outright certainty that what is being said about us is completely and utterly false.”

The group added that they would be investigating “the source of these false allegations and seeking legal recourse”.

Although All Time Low emphasised that they take such accusations seriously and stand with victims, the band also went on to say that “we cannot and will not fuel or amplify lies that only cloud and distort the true stories of those who need to be heard and represented.”

What are the All Time Low TikTok allegations?

Earlier this month, a TikTok user shared a video on the social media platform claiming that an unnamed pop-punk band had invited her into their tour bus at when she was 13.

The woman went on to allege that the band exhibited inappropriate behaviour, including encouraging her “to take my bra off for their nasty collection” and offering her beers.

The collection refers to the fact that fans regularly throw bras onto the stage during All Time Low gigs.

Although the woman did not name All Time Low, viewers connected details from her account to the band.

What allegations were made against All Time Low guitarist Jack Bakarat?

On October 25, following the TikTok video, another woman made a separate set of allegations, this time specifically against All Time Low guitarist Jack Bakarat.

Staying anonymous via a newly-made Twitter account that has now been shut down, the woman outlined allegations of sexual abuse that supposedly began when she was 15 years old.

She claimed that the alleged sexual abuse continued during the group’s 2011 tour and subsequent tours until she was 21 years old.

In the thread, she also stated that another member of All Time Low witnessed her being sexually assaulted by Barakat in 2016.