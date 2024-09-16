Guests and locals who were in a Highland hotel at the time the young father Alistair Wilson was gunned down on his own doorstep 17 years ago in Nairn have been previously sought by murder squad detectives

Scotland’s top law officer has instructed a complete re-investigation of the murder of a banker shot on his doorstep more than 19 years ago.

Alistair Wilson, 30, was shot on November 28, 2004 at his home in Nairn in the Scottish Highlands while his wife and two young sons were inside.

Scotland’s Lord Advocate, Dorothy Bain KC, said a new team of prosecutors from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service – and a new team of officers from Police Scotland – would work on the full cold-case investigation.

Images of Alistair Wilson released by Police Scotland, as well as the tiny 'pocket pistol' used in his murder | Contributed

Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain KC said it was appropriate for “further investigations to be made” into the murder of Mr Wilson in 2004.

She said: “This was a deeply disturbing crime in which a devastating loss was suffered by Mr Wilson’s family. There have been strenuous efforts made over many years to resolve this case and a great deal of evidence has been gathered.

“However, I have decided that it is appropriate for all the details of the case to be considered afresh and for further investigations to be made.

“It is my sincere hope that this secures justice for Alistair Wilson’s family and for the wider community who have been affected by this violent crime.”

Mr Wilson was shot around 7pm after a man called at the family’s home on Crescent Road, spoke to his wife Veronica and asked for her husband by name.

He went downstairs to speak to the man and was handed a blue envelope with the word “Paul” on it. He went inside briefly and then returned to the door for a second time when he was fatally shot.